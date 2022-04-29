25-year-old man held after being caught with lover's quilt-wrapped body on Hong Kong street

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of killing his girlfriend after he was spotted dragging a wheel board loaded with her quilt-wrapped body along a street in northern Hong Kong on Friday (April 29) morning.

The grisly incident came to light when joggers saw what appeared to be legs protruding from the rolled-up quilt on Tin Ha Road in Tin Shui Wai at about 6am.

Emergency responders were deployed to the scene after police received a report from a passer-by, according to the force.

The incident was reported at 6am by a passer-by.

PHOTO: Facebook

A police spokesman said the man was intercepted and the woman was certified dead at the scene by paramedics.

“The head of the deceased was wrapped with cling film and her hands were bound with a nylon rope,” he said.

Officers then arrested the 25-year-old man for murder. He was being held for questioning and had not been charged.

A handout photo. Police have cordoned off the scene.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

A source said an initial investigation showed the suspect and the woman were lovers and he was also her former workmate.

At about 9am, police cordoned off the area and a blue tent was put up to cover the body as detectives carried out an investigation.

Officers from Yuen Long district crime squad are handling the case.

Last year, police handled 23 murder reports across the city. There were 22 cases in 2020.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.