26-year-old has more than 150 people working for her live-streaming business in China

Wearing a microphone and standing before her live streaming camera and lights, Xu Xiaomi speaks faster than normal. The 26-year-old is able to introduce every detail of a dress as she puts on it to show potential buyers how the dress looks on a body. She also tells buyers how she feels about the dress.

Xu's live streaming room is located in the Shunhe e-commerce live streaming industrial park in Linyi, Shandong province. The six-story building where Xu performs is home to more than 100 live streaming operators.

Linyi is a major wholesale trade hub. The city has 123 markets selling around 30 types of goods, ranging from costumes to building materials. It provides convenient resources to e-commerce operators.

Last year, total trading volume of the Linyi market stood at 483 billion yuan (S$95 billion).

A handout photo. Xu Xiaomi talks about her life and career on Wednesday in her livestreaming room. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

With its 31 logistics centres, the city is also a major transportation hub in China, providing easy access for business runners.

Born into a poor family, Xu has been working hard to earn a living for herself and her family.

"I am too busy to spend time on things like entertainment," she said, adding that she usually can't go to bed until 5 am.

"Life is much better than when I was a little girl," she said.

The best performance of her live stream, she said, was a nearly six-hour promotion one night in April. During the promotion, she raked in 12 million yuan in orders, including clothing and cosmetics.

Xu now has more than 150 people working in her live streaming business.

Her aim for the next step is to reach annual sales of 1 billion yuan, she said.