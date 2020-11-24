3 dead in China road crash involving 40 vehicles and chemical tanker

At least three people were killed and six were injured in a major road collision involving over 40 vehicles and a chemical tanker in central China on Tuesday.

About 10 vehicles caught fire in the crash, which occurred at about 7am on Baomao highway in the city of Tongchuan, in Shaanxi province.

Emergency efforts were continuing with many people trapped, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Two people had so far been rescued.

The response involved at least 16 fire engines and more than 100 firefighters. The flames were extinguished before they spread to the 34-tonne tanker, which was carrying highly flammable methanol, according to CCTV.

About 10 vehicles were caught in the blaze on Baomao highway.

A witness said conditions on the highway were icy, with low visibility because of fog.

“There was ice on the road surface, and a car at the front probably didn’t brake in time and rear-ended another car,” a motorist said in a clip on short video platform Pear Video. “The fire was quite big, but it’s been put out.”

More than 100 firefighters were at the scene following the incident.

A video on CCTV showed billowing black smoke and flames, with the tractor unit of the tanker mangled but still attached to the chemical tank, which appeared to be intact.

