3 detained in Beijing for ‘spreading rumours’ about famous actress Tong Liya and senior Chinese official

Beijing police announced on Wednesday (Dec 29) that three people had been detained for allegedly spreading a rumour that famous Chinese actress Tong Liya, 38, and a senior mainland official had recently married.

The rumour, which started weeks ago in a post seen by several South China Morning Post reporters, was heavily censored on the mainland, and nearly all written or screen-captured versions have been scrubbed on the Chinese internet.

The three suspects included two men, one surnamed Wei, 35, and another surnamed Tang, 36. A 43-year-old woman surnamed Zhou was also detained.

Beijing police said they had been held for fabricating and spreading the rumour with the intention of “bragging and showing off” and said the story had “caused vicious social impacts”.

Tong’s Shanghai-based studio denied the gossip in a Wednesday statement, saying it is “completely groundless and is malicious slander”.

“Ms Tong Liya is now divorced and single and has not done anything immoral,” the statement read.

In May, Tong said she divorced Chinese actor and director Chen Sicheng. Many of her fans celebrated the decision and called it “long overdue”, as Chen had been caught cheating numerous times.

The company said it began to collect evidence after seeing the talk spreading online on Dec 18.

The studio did not mention the rumour’s content but said: “Some internet users proliferated false information about Ms Tong Liya in an orchestrated and extensive fashion. It was not based on any facts but relied on a ridiculous screenshot”.

On Dec 22, the police of Haidian said on Weibo that they accepted Tong’s complaints and were investigating the case.

Short of elaborating on what the rumour was about, the brief police statement added that “the internet is still subject to the law and making rumours will be punished according to the law”.

“What is this rumour about? Can you let us know?” asked a person on Weibo who received 120,000 likes.

Tong, from the Xinjiang autonomous region, is a famous actress and dancer in China who rose to fame in the 2009 drama The Queens and scored roles in hit series like Palace and Horizon True Heart in 2011 and An Ordinary World in 2016. She has 40 million followers on Weibo.

