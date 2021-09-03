3 helpers in Hong Kong admit stealing, selling $2.4 million in valuables

Three domestic helpers have admitted stealing and pawning more than HK$14 million (S$2.4 million) worth of jewellery, watches and gold bars from the luxury home of Hong Kong shipping magnate David Liang Chong Hou and his wife Helen Frances.

The High Court on Thursday (Sept 2) heard Carmelita Galay Nones, 47, stole two Piaget watches, two gold bars and jewellery while employed as a helper at their Deep Water Bay residence between 2018 and 2019.

The jewellery included 68 earrings, 40 necklaces, 25 rings and 37 bracelets and bangles, as well as pieces made by Chanel worth HK$120,000.

She sold some of the items to at least five pawnshops, with the help of her niece Maricris Galay Nones, 32, and cousin Cristina Noble Alagna, 51, also domestic helpers. The two relatives would then pass the pawning receipts and money to Carmelita Nones.

The thefts came to light when police carried out a regular inspection of pawnshop records in July 2019 and noticed her transaction history.

She was arrested on Sept 4 that year after officers visited the Liangs at their home and confirmed the items belonged to them.

Some jewellery was found in the helper’s room in the house and also in that of her sister Marina Galay Biala, who was also employed in the city as a domestic worker.

Helen Liang spent close to HK$2 million buying back items from the pawnshops, but not all the pieces could be recovered.

Carmelita Nones pawned at least HK$6 million worth of necklaces, bangles, bracelets, earrings, rings, gold bars and coins for HK$688,850 between June 17, 2018 and July 27, 2019.

Liang’s wife spent HK$890,000 getting back the jewellery, but failed to recover six rings – including a diamond one – nine earrings, one necklace, two bangles and a bracelet.

The Piaget watches, worth HK$200,000, could not be recovered after they were pawned for HK$17,000.

The court heard Helen Liang was deeply upset as she felt betrayed by a person she trusted.

Carmelita Nones earlier pleaded guilty to six counts of theft, while Maricris Nones and Cristina Alagna admitted to four and six counts of handling stolen properties, respectively.

In mitigation, the court heard Carmelita Nones needed the money to pay the medical bills of her mother who had fallen ill in the Philippines in 2015 and died last year.

Her co-defendants expressed remorse for their crimes and said they had guessed the jewellery was stolen but did not know for sure as Nones had told them they were gifts from her employer.

One of Cristina Alagna’s former employers, a senior police inspector for whom she had worked for 12 years, also wrote on her behalf, describing her as honest and hardworking in taking care of the household.

Deputy High Court Judge Andrew Bruce will sentence the trio on Sept 7.

Theft is punishable by 10 years in prison, while handling stolen goods carries a maximum sentence of 14 years.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.