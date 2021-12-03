3 hours of chaos on Hong Kong's MTR service after 2 doors fell off train carriage

Commuters heading home from work were left stranded on both sides of Hong Kong's harbour at the height of Thursday evening's rush hour, as a key section of the MTR's Island line was shut down after two doors fell off a train carriage arriving at a station.

The MTR Corporation confirmed late Thursday night (Dec 3) that services had finally been fully restored, after more than three hours of chaos that had a knock-on effect on road transport as commuters packed tram and bus stops and nearby taxi ranks for alternative routes home.

Though a source close to the MTR Corp had previously told the Post trains would not be running between Wan Chai and Quarry Bay overnight, services gradually began resuming at around 8.50pm.

MTR Corp workers examine a billboard believed to have clipped the doors on a passing train. PHOTO: Sam Tsang

MTR Corp chief of operating and metro segment Sammy Wong Kwan-wai said part of a billboard installed along the tracks had come dislodged and clipped a pair of doors on a passing Kennedy Town-bound train as it approached Platform 2 of Causeway Bay station, causing them to fall onto the tracks.

"We are deeply concerned about the incident and sincerely apologise to the public for the service disruption," Wong said. "A more thorough investigation will be carried out after train services finish for the day."

The company said eight billboards of the same design at stations in Tsim Sha Tsui, Mong Kok and Admiralty would be inspected overnight as well.

The source said the train was travelling at the relatively low speed of 50km/h at the time of the incident, calling the accident unprecedented.

"The MTR has never come across such an incident. All the trains have been certified fit for operations by the maintenance team before they are allowed to hit the tracks," the source said.

The source said the train in question was an older British-made model, which the MTR Corp had previously refurbished. All the trains running on the Island line are the same British model.

No injuries related to the incident have been reported.

In the immediate wake of the incident, trains were only running between Kennedy Town and Wan Chai, and Quarry Bay and Chai Wan every four minutes.

The rail operator said it had arranged 90 shuttle buses to ease crowding.

Footage widely circulated on the internet showed the doors on the train in question were missing, with some passengers expressing shock and claiming to have witnessed them come off and drop onto the tracks.

With rush hour in full swing at the time of the incident, tens of thousands of commuters found themselves stuck in MTR stations in Causeway Bay, Wan Chai, Admiralty and Central.

As commuters sought alternative modes of transport, franchised bus operators NWFB and Citybus stepped up services to meet the increased demand.

Crowds of people were forced to wait at Admiralty MTR station because of the service disruptions.

PHOTO: A handout photo

At Causeway Bay station, a handful of MTR staff stationed downstairs near the turnstiles explained the situation to confused passengers.

Hoffman Ng, 34, who had hoped to catch a train at Causeway Bay station, said he would have to take a bus home to Kwun Tong instead.

"I think [the MTR Corp] should place people at the entrance of the stations to inform them about the accident, otherwise people will just head there without realising," he said.

Swallow Chi, a 35-year-old saleswoman, said she had been on her way to Fortress Hill when her train suddenly stopped at Causeway Bay.

"I waited 10 to 15 minutes on the train and thought that it was a delay as usual. But I found it strange as I waited longer, and that's why I decided to get off the train," she said, adding that there were no staff present to direct passengers.

On Hennessy Road in Causeway Bay, a queue of hundreds of people snaked along a footbridge leading to a tram stop, with many expressing frustration at the chaos.

Police, meanwhile, were seen nearby keeping order on the streets. At least five police vehicles were stationed outside the Sogo Department Store in Causeway Bay, while tactical unit officers were seen at a bus stop outside Victoria Park.

Ann Lam, a 42 year-old barista, waited half an hour to board a tram in Causeway Bay so she could go meet her cousins in Central.

The incident on the tracks had spooked her, she said, because she sometimes leaned against the carriage doors when the train was crowded. Now, she added, "I am worried that I will fly out."

Crowds throng a bus stop in Causeway Bay following the suspension of MTR services on part of the Island line. PHOTO: Sam Tsang

"I will be more cautious and try to avoid it next time," she said.

Hong Kong Federation of Railway Trade Unions vice-chairman Tam Kin-chiu said the MTR Corp should conduct a full investigation to "examine what has gone wrong with its maintenance services and whether there is a manpower shortage".

The MTR has seen its share of accidents in recent years. In February, large pieces of concrete comprising a false ceiling at Central MTR station gave out and came crashing to the floor, though no one was hurt.

In March of 2019, two trains collided with each other at Central station during a trial run for a new signalling system. The collision derailed a carriage, hurt a driver and disrupted services between Admiralty and Central on the Tsuen Wan line for 48 hours.

And in September of that year, 500 passengers had to be evacuated after three carriages of an East Rail line train were derailed near the Hung Hom terminus by cracks in the tracks.

The incident injured at least five passengers, and left services between Mong Kok East and Hung Hom stations suspended for nearly 24 hours.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.