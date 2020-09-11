3 injured after gas explosion rips through China hotel

At least three people were injured in a gas blast in a store near a hotel in the Doumen district of Zhuhai, Guangdong province, on Friday morning. One of them was burned.

The blast occurred in the district's Baiteng neighborhood at about 9 am, damaging many residential houses and shops in the area, according to a statement released by the district's bureau of public security on Friday.

The ground floor and second floor of the hotel were also seriously damaged, and the smoke continued to billow for some time in the area, the statement said.

"I saw fire after hearing an explosion inside a business while I was walking along the street," a witness told local media. "I later saw the heavy smoke and pedestrians running in all directions."

Fifty-five firefighters and 11 trucks, plus medical personnel and emergency officials, were sent to help rescue any injured people and fight the fire, the statement said.

The fire was under control by about 10 am. The cause of the blast is being investigated, the statement said.

The blast resulted in a heavy traffic jam in a busy commercial area. Traffic police closed the nearby roads to make way for firefighters and rescue personnel.