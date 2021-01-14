3 injured as empty Hong Kong police van rolls downhill after officers exit

An empty Hong Kong police van slammed into three other vehicles and sent three people to hospital on Tuesday afternoon as it rolled backwards for about 100 metres after being parked on an uphill section of Central’s Cotton Tree Drive.

The crash in the Mid-Levels area occurred shortly before 2.30pm when three officers exited the vehicle to handle a traffic accident involving two cars near the junction with Kennedy Road.

“Just after officers slammed the door, the patrol car began moving and rolling backwards. Officers tried to jump into the vehicle in vain,” a police source said.

An empty police van finally came to a stop after rolling about 100 metres backwards down a section of Cotton Tree Drive in the Mid-Levels on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said the van rolled backwards for about 100 metres, hitting a taxi, a public minibus and a private minibus before finally coming to a stop near the Hong Kong Squash Centre.

An empty police van rolled about 100 metres down an uphill road in the Mid-Levels area of Central and hit three other vehicles pic.twitter.com/wukN3zgrlt — SCMP Hong Kong (@SCMPHongKong) January 13, 2021

He said the two minibus drivers and one female passenger on the private minibus were slightly injured. The trio, aged 38 to 63, were taken to Queen Mary Hospital for treatment.

Initial investigation showed the handbrake of the patrol car had not been properly applied, according to the source.

Officers from the Hong Kong Island traffic unit are handling the case. No arrests were made.

