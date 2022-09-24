4 arms, 4 legs: Baby in China has surgery to remove headless parasitic foetus from body

Doctors in southern China have successfully performed surgery to remove a rare parasite foetus, described as a "serious birth defect", from a recently born baby.

A woman, surnamed Yan, gave birth to a boy weighing 2.9kg at the end of August in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. The boy was immediately sent to the intensive care unit after staff saw attached to his chest a parasite foetus with only arms and legs, but no head or heart, the Southern Metropolis News reported.

A parasite foetus is a rare congenital abnormality where a malformed and parasitic foetus develops on the body of its twin.

Mao Jianxiong, a surgeon at the Shenzhen Children's Hospital, said the parasite was large and was clearly abnormal.

"We found the baby has congenital heart disease and high blood pressure in the pulmonary artery. He had to supply blood to the parasite foetus, adding more pressure on his heart and putting his life in danger," Mao said.

"So we must carry out the surgery to remove the parasite part as soon as possible."

The surgery was challenging because of the newborn's tiny thin-walled blood vessels and difficulty in repairing damage caused when removing the parasite from its small chest.

"The baby's organs are small and his tiny blood vessels have thin walls... but we need to complete this operation in a short time," Mao said.

Two days after the boy's birth, doctors performed the surgery which lasted more than three hours. The parasite foetus, weighing 260 grams, was successfully removed.

A month after the surgery doctors say the boy is healthy and doing well.

The baby boy was discharged from the hospital a few days later. During a check-up earlier this month, doctors found the baby in a healthy condition.

"A parasite foetus is a very serious birth defect," said Mao. "Its occurrence rate is about one in every half a million births. As far as we know, there are about 200 cases reported around the world."

A video report on the boy's story has been viewed more than 15 million times on Weibo and five million times on Douyin.

About 900,000 babies are born with birth defects every year in China, with congenital heart disease the most common illness.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.