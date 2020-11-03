4 dead, 3 wounded from carbon monoxide poisoning in dormitory in Sichuan

At about 7:50 am on Saturday, seven people were found to have lost consciousness in a dormitory of Sichuan Hengsheng Chemical Co Ltd in Jushui town, Anzhou district of Mianyang in Sichuan province.

Four people died despite emergency rescue and the condition of the other three was stable, according to the Anzhou district government.

An emergency response mechanism was started immediately after the incident. The seven people were found to have taken a bath in a relatively closed environment for too long, resulting in carbon monoxide poisoning due to poor ventilation, the government said.

Since the incident, the district has carried out an all-around investigation in populated areas such as schools, dormitories of enterprises and hotels to rule out possible dangers.