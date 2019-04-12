4 dead in food factory explosion in Beijing

At least 4 killed, 10 injured in factory blast in Beijing suburb.
PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/CGTN
Zhuang Pinghui
South China Morning Post

Four people were killed and 10 injured in a blast at a food processing factory in northern Beijing on Tuesday.

The explosion erupted just after 3pm at a factory owned by Japanese company Kyo-Nichi Todai Foods in the township of Niulanshan.

The Shunyi district government, which oversees the area, said two people died at the scene and two others died later in hospital.

Ten others were being treated but they did not have life-threatening injuries, the government said, adding that an investigation was under way.

Founded in 1987, Kyo-Nichi specialises in processing various fruit and vegetable fillings.

The factory produces about 70,000 tonnes a year for export to Japan, Southeast Asia and the United States, according to the company's website.

The explosion comes just weeks after police in the eastern province of Jiangsu charged 44 people over a chemical plant explosion that killed 78 people in Yancheng in March.

Sixty-one public servants from the local environmental protection administrations and emergency management departments were also punished for violations of discipline and law in relation to the incident.

In December last year, three students at Beijing Jiaotong University were killed in a laboratory explosion, prompting an investigation into alleged criminal negligence by the director of the research project and the manager of the laboratory.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Management, the number of industrial accidents fell by 19.8 per cent and the number of deaths declined by 18.9 per cent in the first six months compared with the same time last year.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
china Safety Bombings/Explosions

TRENDING

Woman, 65, dies after cab runs over her, taxi driver arrested
Woman, 65, dies after cab runs over her, taxi driver arrested
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Where to go in Thailand that&#039;s not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Where to go in Thailand that's not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Code of conduct to recommend pedestrians keep left on footpaths; e-scooter, e-bike users required to take theory test
Pedestrians to keep left on footpaths; e-scooter, e-bike users to take theory test: MOT
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao&#039;s final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao's final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Where Are We Going, Dad celebrity Sean Zhang reveals his divorce on social media
Where Are We Going, Dad celebrity Sean Zhang reveals his divorce on social media
Cha In-ha&#039;s agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours
Cha In-ha's agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil&#039;s poor grade with a note written in broken English
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil's poor grade with a note written in broken English
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie Chen lets his kids 'suffer the consequences' if they misbehave in public
Malaysian woman finds banknote from late father thanks to viral Facebook post
Malaysian woman finds banknote from late father thanks to viral Facebook post
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Shake Shack is opening a second outlet, Takashimaya&#039;s gift bazaar &amp; other deals this week
Shake Shack is opening a second outlet at Tanjong Pagar next year
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she&#039;s stressed
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she's stressed
A UK mother&#039;s heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies
A UK mother's heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies

Home Works

How to choose your material: Marble
How to choose your material: Marble
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
'We can't be selfish in keeping them around to protect them'
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him

SERVICES