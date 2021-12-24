4 Hongkongers arrested over calls for violent 'Christmas Eve revolution'

Police have arrested four Hongkongers on suspicion of trying to start a “Christmas Eve revolution” through violence.

The local men aged 22 to 52 were accused of inciting others on Facebook and Telegram to gather on the streets illegally and commit violent acts, a police source said.

Chief Inspector Benjamin Tai Tze-bun, of the cyber security and technology crime bureau, said the revolution call invited people to “destroy” or “renovate” property, a reference to the trashing of shops during the 2019 anti-government protests.

Among the phrases they used were “revolution requires all people to experience” and “lone wolf turning into a pack of wolves”, Tai said.

The individuals also urged people to occupy roads, raid shops, attack police officers and develop ways of obstructing law enforcement, he added.

The four were arrested on Thursday in Tin Shui Wai, Sha Tin, Yuen Long and Yau Ma Tei.

They are accused of incitement offences relating to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, criminal damage and taking part in an unauthorised assembly.

The source said those detained seemed to have no connections with each other. Four mobile telephones were seized during the arrests.

They were held as part of the investigation but no charges had been laid. Police said the operation was ongoing and further arrests were possible.

