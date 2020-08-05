4 killed, 5 still trapped in collapsed building in Harbin

Zhou Huiying
China Daily/Asia News Network
A handout photo. Nine people have been trapped after a four-floor warehouse building collapsed in Harbin, Heilongjiang province Tuesday morning. Rescue work is underway.
PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Four people rescued from a collapsed warehouse in Harbin, Heilongjiang province on Tuesday showed no vital signs, while five others remain trapped under rubble, Harbin Daily reported.

The four-floor building, which collapsed around 8:55 am in Daoli district, is the warehouse of a local food company, local authorities said.

Rescue teams, including public security, medical and firefighting departments, have arrived at the accident site and are making efforts to help the trapped people.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

