5 die at Chinese wedding after drinking home-made wine containing industrial alcohol

Industrial alcohol can cause methanol poisoning.
PHOTO: Weibo
Zhuang Pinghui
South China Morning Post

Five people died and 14 others were taken to hospital after drinking wine made with industrial alcohol, a county government in southwestern China has said.

A man in Manpan village, in Yunnan province's Menghai county, held a wedding banquet on Thursday and Friday last week for his son, and served wine made by another villager, identified only by his family name Yan.

Some banquet guests vomited and suffered impaired vision after drinking the wine.

Five of them died, the county government's statement said.

The market regulator inspected the wine and found that its methanol content was above the safe standard.

An investigation found that Yan had bought 95 per cent pure industrial alcohol and used it to make the wine.

Mixing industrial alcohol with wine can lead to methanol poisoning, which can damage the nervous system.

Yan was taken into police custody. The condition of the 14 hospitalised villagers was not life-threatening.

In November 2017, three customers died of methanol poisoning in the southern Guangdong province, after drinking whisky made with alcohol produced underground, rather than in a legal, inspected factory.

Thirteen people involved in manufacturing, distributing and selling the whisky were arrested for producing and selling poisonous and harmful food products.

In 2004, a man in neighbouring Guangxi used industrial alcohol in rice wine that he sold, resulting in four deaths and injuries to five people. He was sentenced to the death penalty.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about
china Weddings and engagements poisoning death

TRENDING

Woman loses $300k to &#039;Singtel customer service&#039; caller helping her solve Wi-Fi connectivity problem
Woman loses $300k to 'Singtel customer service' caller helping her solve Wi-Fi connectivity problem
5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner
5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner
This Singapore &#039;infurrencer&#039; can shake his butt on cue and has more Instagram followers than you
This Singapore 'infurrencer' can shake his butt on cue and has more Instagram followers than you
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee&#039;s Janice
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee's Janice
Kate Pang and Andie Chen open to the idea of having 4 kids
Kate Pang and Andie Chen open to the idea of having 4 kids
Open for business: China bar’s entrance is a massive vagina
Open for business: China bar’s entrance is a massive vagina
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
If you don&#039;t want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
If you don't want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
Noah Yap on being a role model after jail: I&#039;ve fallen many times, but...
Noah Yap on being a role model after jail: I've fallen many times, but...
Singapore is most beautiful city in Asia, 11th most beautiful in the world
Singapore is most beautiful city in Asia, 11th most beautiful in the world
HDB car washing bays get sweet tech upgrade with coin-operated water jets and vacuums
HDB car washing bays get sweet tech upgrade with coin-operated water jets and vacuums

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin &amp; other things to do in JB this weekend
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'

Home Works

Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa
Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side

SERVICES