5 held in China over scam to convince people to hand over cash in return for 'frozen civil war trillions'

Police in eastern China have detained five people on suspicion of carrying out a scam that aimed to convince people to part with their money in return for a share of trillions of US dollars that have been frozen since the defeated Nationalist forces fled the mainland at the end of the civil war.

Officers found fake army uniforms and a number of forged documents when they detained the three women and two men at a hotel in Shandong province last week, the Yimeng Evening News reported.

The gang is accused of promising investors a share from a fund worth trillions of US dollars that they said had been established by the Nationalists 70 years ago and claimed they were working for special task forces established by the UN and China's Central Military Commission to unlock the assets.

The faked documents were said to include United Nations permits and even a gun licence issued by the last imperial dynasty, the Qing.

The group is accused of using a variety of forged documents to convince people to part with their cash. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The report said the five had confessed they were members of a ring known as the International Plum Blossom, which has been operating similar scams for a decade.

They were placed under criminal detention after they were questioned by police while eating at a hotel in Linyi city.

An officer became suspicious when he noticed one man was wearing an army uniform under his coat.

The 54-year-old, identified by his surname Teng, was asked to produce ID and took out a "special pass" from the "general headquarters from the UN peacekeeping force".

Police say the man then phoned someone he described as the "top leading comrade" and warned that the policemen could be suspended for carrying out further checks.

The haul included fake deposits or trillions of dollars from major banks. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

This failed to deter the officers, who took the group to the police station for further questioning.