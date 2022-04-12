5 Hongkongers fined $174 each for playing mahjong in MTR train

Five men who were arrested for playing mahjong in an MTR train last October in Hong Kong have been fined HK$1,000 (S$174) each for causing nuisance and violating by-laws.

The defendants, aged between 20 and 27, were convicted by the Kowloon City Court on Monday for committing an act of nuisance in a public place.

Four of them were also found guilty of using Octopus cards for the elderly to pay fares, while the remaining person was convicted of bringing oversized luggage, namely the mahjong table, into the station's paid area.

The men were fined HK$500 for every charge, resulting in penalties of HK$1,000 each.

"The selfish acts by the defendants had blocked the passage of the carriage," Chief Inspector Tuan Ngar-lun of the force's railway district said after the conviction.

A social media video shows the five men playing mahjong in an MTR train in October, 2021. PHOTO: Handout

"They did not only inconvenience other commuters and create noise, but also possibly created danger and harmed others."

The case came to light after a video went viral last October which showed several commuters playing mahjong inside an MTR carriage.

The court heard that the five defendants - construction worker Ho Ho-yuen, 27, and students Yung Ho-chuen, 21, Alpha Pan, 20, Reknoll Tsui Pak-hin, 24 and Chui Chi-yuen, 21 - boarded a train at Mong Kok MTR station along the Kwun Tong line at about 6.40pm on Oct 13 last year.

One of them opened the mahjong table when the train arrived at Lok Fu station. The four students played the game while Ho filmed them with his phone until they got off at Choi Hung, which was three stations away.

They were arrested by police a month later after an investigation.

Ho said the group was only pretending to play mahjong to film a funny video.

The prosecution said the group had blocked the train compartment's entire aisle and prevented passengers from using the seats nearest to the mahjong table, which measured 242cm in length, width and height combined.

Violating MTR by-laws related to the usage of Octopus cards for the elderly and oversized luggage could result in fines of HK$5,000 and six months in prison, while causing nuisance in public places could lead to a maximum jail term of three months.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.