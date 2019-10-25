5 killed in Shanghai rush hour traffic accident

At least five people were killed and another nine injured in a traffic accident during rush hour in Shanghai on Thursday, according to the police department of the city's Putuo district, where the accident took place.

The driver who caused the accident, a 63-year-old Shanghai native surnamed Chen, is being treated at a local hospital.

Initial investigations found that Chen, driving the car of his daughter-in-law, ignored a red light while passing the intersection of Daduhe Road and Jinshajiang Road, and hit a taxi and a motorbike.

Instead of stopping, he fled the scene, speeding to the next intersection and crashing into an SUV, three motorbikes and several pedestrians, according to police. Allegations of driving under the influence have been ruled out.