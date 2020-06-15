5 out of 10 of the world's highest bridges can be found in Guizhou, China

Guizhou province has more highway bridges than any other province in China — more than 21,000 altogether, with combined spans of 3,176 kilometres.

As the only province in China without plains, Guizhou has broken through its construction problems and created many world-class canyon bridges. It's a sort of bridge museum for the world.

Guizhou is home to more than 40 of the world's 100 highest bridges.

Here are the five bridges in the province that rank among the top 10 highest in the world, according to HighestBridges.com.

1. Beipanjiang Bridge

A handout photo of Beipanjiang Bridge.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Beipanjiang Bridge in Guizhou province is the world's highest bridge, 565 metres above Beipanjiang Grand Valley.

2. Yachi River Bridge

A handout photo of Yachi River Bridge.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Yachi River Bridge, soaring 434 metres above the Yachi River on the boundary between Qianxi county and Qingzhen city in Guizhou province, is the fifth-highest bridge in the world.

3. Qingshui River Bridge

A handout photo of Qingshui River Bridge.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Qingshui River Bridge in Guizhou province is the sixth-highest bridge in the world, 406 metres above the river.

4. Liuguang River Bridge

A handout photo of Liuguang River Bridge.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Liuguang River Bridge, 375 metres above the Liuguang River in Guizhou province, is the ninth-highest bridge in the world.

5. Baling River Bridge,

A handout photo of Baling River Bridge.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Baling River Bridge, which is 370 metres above the Baling River Valley in Guizhou province, is the 10th highest bridge in the world.