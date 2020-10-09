5-star Hong Kong hotel ordered to close for 2 weeks over staff Covid-19 fears

A five-star Hong Kong hotel was ordered shut after staff tested positive for Covid-19, and concerns over a possible outbreak at a disabled care home grew on Friday, as a source said the city faced about eight new cases.

The Royal Garden, in Tsim Sha Tsui, said it was told to close for two weeks by the Centre for Health Protection after more of its workers reportedly contracted the coronavirus.

In a statement on its website, the 504-room hotel said it was told to evacuate all guests before noon on Friday, and would have the building deep cleaned.

A waiter at a Vietnamese restaurant in the hotel had contracted Covid-19 on Tuesday. He last went to work for a few hours on October 3, and six of his colleagues have been sent to quarantine.

Guest leave The Royal Garden in Tsim Sha Tsui after it was ordered to close for two weeks. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Health authorities have also asked customers who ate at the restaurant between Sept 30 and Oct 3 to consult a doctor if they feel unwell.

Michael Li Hon-shing, executive director of the Federation of Hong Kong Hotel Owners, said the industry had issued guidelines to operators to prevent people from different households staying in the same room, as staycation deals grow in popularity, which could pose transmission risks.

“We need to prevent people from holding parties in guestrooms as they are for [accommodation],” Li said.

Fewer than 10 preliminary cases were reported on Thursday, when 14 of the 18 recorded infections were locally transmitted, including 11 residents at the Home of Treasure, in Kwai Chung, taking the total number of cases there to 12.

The city’s tally of confirmed cases stands at 5,161, with 105 related deaths.

Centre for Health Protection. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

A source said Friday’s new cases mostly involved local transmissions, possibly linked to the cluster at the care home.

Opposition lawmaker Shiu Ka-chun, for the social welfare constituency, said he was concerned about the facility, as their operating standards “just passed the bare minimum”.

Shiu said he observed that some private care centres did not change their protective equipment in between changing diapers and feeding residents, with staff sometimes not even wearing gloves. Another concern was the poor indoor air quality in such facilities.

He was also worried that care workers for the elderly and disabled still lacked epidemic prevention awareness, adding centres were often understaffed and poorly funded.

Shiu said the Department of Health should conduct epidemic prevention training for full-time and part-time care home workers, adding that the Social Welfare Department should also regularly monitor the conditions of such facilities.

He also believed mandatory testing for all residents and staff at these homes was necessary, especially for centres that had faced an outbreak.

Dr David Hui Shu-cheong, a member of the government’s expert committee on public health, said the third wave of coronavirus infections which started in July had yet to come to an end.

“This reflects that there are still silent transmissions across different levels of the community,” Hui said.

Hui also said infection numbers remained worrying because cases were rising, and the proportion of those from untraceable sources was also high.

“The government has relaxed social-distancing rules slowly, but the virus is highly contagious,” he said, adding that lifting the measures brought its own risks.

Bars and pubs in the city were allowed to reopen on September 18, and 10 cases have since been linked to the China Secret bar in Tsim Sha Tsui, sparking fears venues could be forced to close again.

However, Ben Leung, chairman of the Licensed Bar and Club Association of Hong Kong, said authorities had not mentioned closing venues again in recent meetings with the industry.

