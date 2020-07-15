5-year-old Chinese ping-pong phenom wows netizens

"I'm definitely no match for her!" an online comment reads after a video of a five-year-old girl playing table tennis went viral recently.

The girl, Wang Shuting, with a round face and two braids of hair, stands just a little higher than the table, but she strikes oncoming ping-pong balls easily with dizzying hand speed.

She was born in Chongqing's Jiangjin district, and attends kindergarten. She began playing table tennis half a year ago.

Shuting's parents hoped to improve their daughter's physical vigor, concentration and perseverance through the sport, as she was once thin and weak.

"It wasn't easy for her to learn table tennis," her father said.

"She tired easily, and we had to stop."

But it didn't take long before Shuting asked to play again.

She had developed an interest little by little and has become very serious about training.

Her skills have improved through constant practice. The training is tough, but she always wears a sweet smile.

https://v-hls.chinadaily.com.cn/stream/606021/ebca528c-0b17-43b6-85e5-a51fe9b4d01b/d177de00-f940-459a-b6d1-3561787fbb54_h.m3u8