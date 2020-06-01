59 people hospitalised with mystery pneumonia, Wuhan authorities reveal

Authorities in Wuhan announced on Sunday that 59 people had been admitted to hospital with an unidentified form of pneumonia, up from 44 on Friday, while nine more patients were found with fever or respiratory symptoms after returning to Hong Kong from the city in central China.
In Singapore, the Ministry of Health earlier said it had been informed of a suspected case, involving a three-year-old girl from China who had pneumonia and a history of travel to Wuhan.
Health authorities in the mainland city said on Sunday night the virus was not Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) or Mers (Middle East respiratory syndrome) but that a final identification of the strain was still in progress.
Although the total number of infections had increased, there were fewer people in serious condition, falling to seven from 11, according to a statement on the website of the Wuhan Municipal Commission.
At least 163 people who had been in close contact with those infected were placed under medical observation. A seafood market in the Hubei province city was the site of the outbreak.
The authorities had previously ruled out common flu, avian flu, adenovirus infection and other common respiratory diseases. Further laboratory tests and investigations were under way.
The commission added that a preliminary investigation found no evidence of human-to-human transmission, and none of the medical staff had been infected.
Some of the patients are vendors at the same seafood market, which has already been shut down and sanitised, it said.
Hong Kong's Centre for Health Protection (CHP) said public hospitals had admitted eight more patients, including a boy, nine, and a two-year-old girl, in the 24 hours to noon on Sunday with fever, respiratory infection or pneumonia symptoms who had also been to Wuhan in the past 14 days.
At least seven of them confirmed that they had not been to any wet market there.
The patients were all in stable condition. Apart from the two children, the other new cases reported involved four men and two women, aged between 22 and 55. The nine-year-old boy, who was seen by a private doctor, was the latest suspected case revealed.
All patients were quarantined and being treated in Queen Elizabeth, Princess Margaret, Ruttonjee, Tseung Kwan O and United Christian hospitals. Four were confirmed to have flu or other related illnesses, while the others were waiting for test results.
Meanwhile, Chinese University's student union said a 20-year-old female student residing in a United College dormitory was hospitalised for suspected pneumonia symptoms. It was understood she had travelled to Wuhan recently. A university spokeswoman said the student returned to Hong Kong on December 29 and developed symptoms on Saturday. She and her roommate were sent to hospital for further checks. That takes the total number of suspected cases reported in the city to 17. But, of eight other cases reported by Saturday evening, none of the patients were found to have the unidentified strain. The Hospital Authority said at least five people among all those identified as suspected cases had been discharged from hospital. "The [Hong Kong] government has been continuously in close contact with the relevant mainland authorities for the latest updates … people are also reminded not to visit the wet market or eat wild animals when travelling," Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan Siu-chee said. Chan also said local authorities had adopted an active response to the incident. The health minister visited the infectious disease centre at Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday and discussed response policies with medical staff. A new response mechanism for infectious diseases was launched by the Hong Kong government on Saturday, and it was set to a "serious" level, the second on a three-tier scale beginning with an alert and ending with an emergency declared at its peak. Doctors are required to report patient cases with fever and acute respiratory symptoms or pneumonia symptoms who had visited Wuhan within 14 days before the onset of the illness, whether or not they had visited any wet markets or seafood markets there. Wuhan authorities announced on Friday that 44 people had been admitted to hospital with the unidentified virus, up from 27 on Tuesday. Professor David Hui Shu-cheong, a Chinese University respiratory medicine expert, believed the new cases might not have a direct connection with the wet market in Wuhan, but it was necessary to isolate the patients as a precaution. Hui also said the government should consider further strengthening screening measures on travellers from Wuhan, especially if there were possible risks of a community outbreak there. "For instance, [the government] can install extra screening facilities on the platforms at the West Kowloon high-speed rail terminus. If there are any passengers who have been to Wuhan, they should be screened," he said. On Saturday, a voluntary lane at the West Kowloon terminus dedicated for travellers from Wuhan was unused, even as passengers got off a train that had stopped in the city. Chan said while not all passengers on trains that stopped in Wuhan had necessarily visited the city, the government would continue to liaise with personnel at each boundary control point to step up quarantine measures. In a statement issued late on Sunday, the Centre for Health Protection said it had received notification from the mainland's National Health Commission on the latest information about the Wuhan cases. "While the causative pathogen and cause of infection are still under investigation, respiratory pathogens including influenza viruses, avian influenza viruses, adenovirus, Severe acute respiratory syndrome [Sars] and Middle East respiratory syndrome have been ruled out," it said. "According to the risk assessment of the World Health Organisation, the reported link of this cluster of pneumonia of unknown aetiology to a wholesale fish and live animal market could indicate an exposure link to animals." Macau has reported four cases of patients who had recently been to Wuhan and developed suspected pneumonia symptoms, but all have been confirmed to be flu or other common viruses. Meanwhile, as flu season approaches its peak between January and March, Chan said about 1.15 million doses of flu vaccination had been administered since last October, according to figures by the Department of Health - nearly an 18 per cent increase year on year and a rise especially among children. The health minister said flu activity was still below baseline level, but also noted that flu vaccination rate among people aged 50 to 64 was not as satisfactory despite the government previously rolling out a subsidy scheme targeting the group. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
