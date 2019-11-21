6 charged over rape of Chinese 11-year-old forced into prostitution

The girl’s father said she had been tricked into working at a karaoke bar.
PHOTO: AFP
Mandy Zuo
South China Morning Post

Six men have been arrested in central China in connection with the rape of an 11-year-old girl who was forced into prostitution at a karaoke bar.

The girl went missing from her home in Qidong county in Hunan province on September 29. A statement issued by the county government on Tuesday said she had been made to work at a karaoke bar and raped multiple times.

Her family called police four days after she went missing and the girl was found in a hotel another three days later, it said.

In October police detained seven people in connection with the case, but only two were initially charged until the girl's father complained online that her alleged rapists had been using their connections to escape charges.

The father's social media post sparked a public outcry and four more men have since been charged. The suspects include the bar owner, a man accused of introducing her to customers and four alleged patrons of the bar. They include one man who worked for the Qidong county government and an employee of a government-owned bank.

The seventh person questioned, a pregnant woman accused of facilitating prostitution, has been released on bail.

The girl, who had been living with her grandparents while her parents worked in another city, was "tricked into working" at the karaoke club by a schoolmate, her father said in his post.

She was threatened and forced to entertain male customers at the club, including singing and drinking with them, but all the money went into the pockets of the owner and middlemen, he claimed.

The girl was now receiving therapy at a hospital in the provincial capital Changsha, he added.

Under Chinese law, all sex cases involving under-14s are treated as rape.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
china crime Rape child prostitution

TRENDING

Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Cecilia Cheung is on holiday in Singapore, did you spot her at these places?
Cecilia Cheung is on holiday in Singapore, did you spot her at these places?
Woman who spent over $3m saving Singapore&#039;s stray animals dies of cancer
Woman who spent over $3m saving Singapore's stray animals dies of cancer
Singapore flight attendants tell us the best and worst countries to visit
Singapore flight attendants tell us the best and worst countries to visit
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
Malaysian bus driver&#039;s last act saved 20 lives
Malaysian bus driver's last act saved 20 lives
Chinese mum bawls on train station staff&#039;s shoulder because she couldn&#039;t cry at home
Chinese mum bawls on train station staff's shoulder because she couldn't cry at home
PSLE results release: 5 things parents need to remember
PSLE results release: 5 things parents need to remember
Chen Hanwei &#039;stunned like vegetable&#039; by messy homeowners on new reality show
Chen Hanwei 'stunned like vegetable' by messy homeowners on new reality show
New Creation Church buys The Star Vista for $300m to &#039;protect interest of church&#039;
New Creation Church buys The Star Vista for $300m to 'protect interest of church'
Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
&#039;It&#039;s almost like a hotel&#039;: Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
'It's almost like a hotel': Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road
Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road
Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Japan
Places in Singapore for a feel of Japan that’s not Liang Court, Japanese Garden or Don Don Donki
Local dishes you shouldn&#039;t miss in Batam
Local dishes you shouldn't miss in Batam
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not &#039;spark joy&#039;
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not 'spark joy'

Home Works

House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
This 61-year-old granny&#039;s whipping recruits into shape in NS
This 61-year-old granny's whipping recruits into shape in NS
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
It&#039;s a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
It's a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3

SERVICES