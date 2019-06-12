6 die from carbon monoxide poisoning in China after burning 'clean coal'

Authorities in northern China have begun an investigation into a "clean coal" supplier after six people who bought the fuel for heating died from carbon monoxide poisoning in their homes, local media reported.

Among the victims was a 13-year-old girl who was found unconscious in her home in Tangshan, Hebei province, by her father on October 31, radio station The Voice of China reported on Tuesday.

The man said he had lit a fire using clean coal - which is supposed to have a low sulphur content - in his daughter's bedroom before she went to bed. In the morning he found her lifeless and called for an ambulance, but the child later died in hospital.

Five other people from villages in Tangshan have died from carbon monoxide poisoning since the start of October while 10 more have been treated in hospital for it, according to the report.

Jiang Cheng, a village official, told The Voice of China - China National Radio's flagship channel - that the local government had bought the coal from a company designated by a higher government agency, which had also set purchase quotas for each village according to its population.

The firm, Tangshan Borui, told news portal Thepaper.cn on Wednesday that all of its clean coal products met the appropriate requirements.

"All of the products out of our factory are up to standard, there are no issues," said Tian Yonggong, the company's legal representative.

"[But] I don't know the specifics of how the villagers were using it."

A doctor quoted in the website report said that regardless of whether people used clean or regular coal to heat their homes, there was always the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning if the homes were not adequately ventilated.

Zhang Yongxin, the secretary of the Communist Party committee in Tangshan's Kaiping district, said the local government was investigating the matter and would release its findings to the public as soon as possible.