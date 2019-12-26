62-year-old woman in China gives birth to boy

A 62-year-old woman gave birth to a boy in Xiangtan, Central China's Hunan province, Friday, wowing the internet community once again after a 67-year-old gave birth to a girl in Zaozhuang, East China's Shandong province, in October.

The mother surnamed Tan gave birth to a healthy 2.95-kilogram boy after a 40-minute caesarean section operation on Friday morning, according to Xiangtan Central Hospital. Both Tan and her son are now in good condition.

Tan decided to give birth after her only son died at 31 six years ago. Since then, she and her husband searched ways to conceive another child of their own. Tan got pregnant after she underwent IVF treatment.

Pregnancy at her age created challenges. In late October, Tan was admitted to the maternity ward at Xiangtan Central Hospital after she suffered from frequent pain in the lower abdomen. She was later diagnosed with a heart problem, gestational diabetes and polyhydramnios, etc.

According to the anesthesiologist in charge of Tan's surgery, as Tan was in advanced maternal age, she also experienced higher risks during the surgery, including heart overload and supine hypotension after anaesthesia, which could have led to cardiac insufficiency and even heart failure without close monitoring during operation.

Many people sent their congratulations to Tan on the hospital's official WeChat account, calling Tan a real-life "superwoman", but still some worried about the care of the baby in the future.

It is the second time the hospital has witnessed women above 60 giving birth, Xiangtan Central Hospital said.