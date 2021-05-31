7 wounded in personal 'revenge' attack in eastern China

Seven people were wounded, some critically, in an attack in eastern China on Saturday (May 29) night that police said was aimed at revenge at the alleged attacker’s former wife.

Police said that during the attack in downtown Nanjing, Jiangsu province, a 41-year-old suspect rammed his former wife, her friend and a pedestrian with a rented car at about 9pm.

He then stabbed the woman’s friend and passers-by who tried to stop him, police said.

Officers said the suspect fled the scene and later detained after attempting suicide.

Seven victims and the suspect were hospitalised.

Seven victims were wounded in the attack.

PHOTO: Weibo

The former wife was in intensive care, while her friend and the five others were in conditions ranging from critical to severe.

None of the wounds were life-threatening, police said.

Footage of the attack soon circulated on Chinese social media, prompting concerns about the motive of the attacker.

Two hours after the suspect was detained, Nanjing police tried to ease those concerns with a bulletin posted online thanking the public for their prompt help that allowed the authorities to respond immediately to the incident.

“This is a case of [attempted] intentional homicide caused by a personal relationship conflict,” Li Mingjie, from the Nanjing Municipal Public Security Bureau, said on Sunday.

This is the second bloody “revenge” attack in a week on the mainland.

Just last weekend, five people were killed when a 32-year-old suspect drove his car at high speed into a crowd of pedestrians in the city of Dalian in northern Liaoning province after feeling unhappy because of a failed investment.

Police say the suspect used a car to ram his former wife. He fled the scene before being detained.

PHOTO: Weibo

And in April, just one day after President Xi Jinping wrapped up a three-day trip to the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, a 25-year-old man stabbed pupils and teachers at a kindergarten in Beiliu, killing two and wounding 16.

State-run China Central Television said the suspect was going through a divorce and his wife worked at the school.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.