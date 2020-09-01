70-year-old double-amputee mountain climber in China plans to conquer more peaks

Xia Boyu, 70, the first Chinese double amputee to reach the summit of Mount Qomolangma - the highest mountain in the world - was awarded the Touching Chongqing Awards recognising the city's most inspiring role models in 2019 on Jan 5.

Xia, born in southwest China's Chongqing in 1949, made his dream come true by reaching the top of Qomolangma (Mount Everest) in May 2018 after four failed attempts.

He was chosen by the Chinese mountaineering team in 1974 when he was working at a foundry.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asian News Network

In 1975, during China's second expedition to the summit of Qomolangma, Xia suffered severe frostbite in his legs, which had to be amputated at the knees. All his teammates eventually reached the top.

But he did not give up. With artificial limbs, he started his preparations for the ascent of Qomolangma again.

"The most important thing in the world is persistence," he said. "A man with no legs like me can reach the summit of Qomolangma, so what else is impossible?"

His journey still continues. He is planning to climb peaks on all seven continents and explore the South and North Poles.