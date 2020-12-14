70-year-old man in China dives into icy-cold river daily for winter swimming

Over the past two decades, Zhang Dewu has never skipped swimming in the frozen Songhua River in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, on a winter day.

A handout photo. Zhang Dewu swims in the Songhua River in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, as temperatures dropped below -10 deg C recently.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

As temperatures dropped below -10 deg C recently in Harbin, the 70-year-old retiree became more excited about braving the cold.

He fell in love with winter swimming when he first tried it 20 years ago and immediately became a devoted enthusiast. The extreme cold and strong winds on the frozen river don't dim his enthusiasm — in fact, the extreme experience is the whole point.

Before diving into the icy river, Zhang will do some warm-up exercises, such as jogging or dousing his body with room-temperature water.

A handout photo.Before diving into the icy river, Zhang Dewu does some warm-up exercises, including dousing his body with room-temperature water.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

"Winter swimming makes me healthy. I seldom catch a cold," he said. "However, this exercise isn't suitable for everyone, especially for those who are suffering from heart disease, hypertension and hyperlipidemia. But I will carry on."