70-year-old man's 8,000 roller coaster rides in China go viral

A video clip showing a 70-year-old Beijinger's astonishing record of roller coaster rides went viral online on Tuesday (Dec 8).

Holding an annual pass to Beijing Happy Valley for four years, the man surnamed Lu has taken rides on roller coasters more than 8,000 times in the past four years, according to a video clip posted by tv.sohu.com.

He said his favorite roller coaster is the Extreme Rusher, which sends passengers up to a height of about 20 floors at the speed of an F1 racing car, and his best record is 43 rounds of Extreme Rusher in a single day.

Even the Covid-19 pandemic this year has not dampened his enthusiasm for roller coasters. So far this year he had taken the Extreme Rusher more than 2,400 times, he said.

"I took only thrilling rides, not those slow ones," he said.

Though not scientifically proved, he believes the roller coaster rides have helped him stay healthy, with a better appetite and normal blood pressure.