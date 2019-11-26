85-year-old Chinese doctor continues to see patients

If you come across an 85-year-old woman walking slowly with a walker in the Children's Hospital of Soochow University, don't take her as a patient. Instead, she is a doctor who still insists working in the hospital.

Sheng Jinyun, born in 1935, a renowned expert in pediatric asthma, has treated about 30,000 children suffering asthma. She is known as "the most beautiful grandma doctor" by others. Currently, she still sees 40 patients every day.

Sheng has always stuck to her post despite suffering two fractures. A month ago, she began limping because of a fall. So now she can only walk with the help of walker.

"Others don't understand me. In their eyes, I'm supposed to live a peaceful life in this old age. But as long as I'm clear-minded, I can prescript well and make no mistakes. I want to cure more children," said Sheng.

One of Sheng's most impressive experiences was seeing 146 patients from 7:45 am to 9:45 pm.

"It happened when I was in my 50s. I ate nothing that day, only had some milk," she said.

Though awarded the "lifelong achievement physician in pediatrics" at the 24th Congress of Chinese Pediatric Society in this October, Sheng seems not proud at all. "It's only a piece of paper to me."

"She is seldom home to accompany me or our kids because she is always busy, even now. But I understand her. Saving lives is a good deed, I'm glad she helps kids free from asthma," said Jin Jiajun, Sheng's husband.

Sheng is also a wanghong, or "internet famous". She spreads the knowledge about pediatric asthma via livestreaming videos in her spare time.

"I receive 100 people at most in the hospital, and I can only teach them basics. But tens of thousands of people watch my channel online, and I can also answer their queries, which is more convenient and efficient."

When asked what she would like to do next, the doctor said the most urgent thing is to pass on her experience. She plans to write a book about the case reports over the decades.

"Be a diligent person, be steadfast in work, and be a good doctor, that's my goal," Sheng said.

"I'm so touched. This is the kind of doctor that the people need," an internet user said after reading the stories about Sheng.