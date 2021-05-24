88-year-old's $621k property gift nullified by Shanghai court after family reveals Alzheimer's diagnosis

A Chinese old man’s selfless gift hits a snag when a Shanghai court ruled in early May that the 88-year-old did not have the mental capacity to give his property to a fruit stall owner who had cared for him.

The elderly man, named Ma Lin, had decided that the middle-aged fruit stall owner, identified only by his surname You, deserved the generous gift as he had taken care of Ma after his wife and son died several years ago, according to mainland media reports. The property was valued at around 3 million yuan (S$621,000).

The fruit stall had also been one of Ma’s favourite hang-out spots in his old age.

However, after news of the property gift was published in local media reports, Ma’s family decided to challenge the legal validity of the property transfer, citing a previous medical diagnosis that said Ma had shown symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease .

The case has sparked a conversation in China about the role of voluntary guardianship, or the ability for an elderly person to decide who is responsible for managing their affairs and who should receive the inheritance.

You had taken Ma to the hospital after discovering the older man lying unconscious after a fall. He also looked after Ma during his recovery.

After the fall, Ma had invited You, and his four family members, to come and live with him. Ma then granted You voluntary guardianship and appointed him the person in charge of his affairs, including his property.

Media reports say Ma’s family had little contact with the elderly man and had not visited when his son died. His family decided to challenge the property deal only after they read about it in local media.

In November 2020, Zhou Xianchun, the director of the Shanghai Putuo Notary Public Office, said the notary office had been in contact with Ma, and his neighbourhood committee, and decided to authorise the property transfer.

Ma’s sister had applied to have the court rule Ma incapable of gifting the property because of a diagnosis from July 2017 that said Ma suffered from severe Alzheimer’s disease. In April 2021, a group of experts appointed by the court agreed with that diagnosis and said Ma should not be conducting civil affairs.

On May 18, 2021, the lawyer for the fruit stall owner released a May 8 ruling from the Shanghai Baoshan Court that said the old man did not have the mental capacity to perform “civil conduct”.

While the property donation is cancelled, the ruling does not mean the family is now in charge of the property and further legal wranglings are likely, according to the Shanghai Observer.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The case has sparked a debate in China about how the country should approach voluntary guardianship.

China Daily, a state-owned newspaper, published a commentary saying voluntary guardianship provides an answer to “questions arising on how to care for and support [the elderly] in later years”. An issue, it adds, that is becoming more important as China’s population continues to age rapidly.

On Weibo reactions were mixed. Many people pointed out that the family appeared to have “impure motives” for trying to block the gift. However, online commenters also said that Ma needs to be protected from people who could be trying to take advantage of him.

In Chinese law, the idea of voluntary legal guardianship came out of the General Rules of the Civil Law, which went into effect on October 1, 2017. The rules put into legal writing the ability for elderly people to decide who is in charge of their legal and financial affairs, regardless of any blood relation.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.