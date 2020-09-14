9 trapped after tunnel collapse in Guangxi

Nine people have been trapped since the roof of a under-construction tunnel in Leye county, Baise city of Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region collapsed around 6 pm Thursday, and rescue efforts are underway according to local authorities.

As of 5 am Friday, no signs of life has been found after 10 hours of searching, the Baise city fire rescue team said.

Among the trapped, the oldest is 54 years old and the youngest is 24.

Over 400 people from multiple departments, including hospital, transport and fire departments have been organized to undertake the rescue .

Experts from the national emergency management bureau have reached the scene to guide the rescue.