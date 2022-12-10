'Adorable' farm boy, 5, who tends goats, cooks and does repairs trends in China

A news story about an independent five-year-old boy from China’s Inner Mongolia autonomous region who herds livestock, cooks, and does repairs around his family’s farm has gone viral on mainland social media.

A video of the unnamed little boy feeding a flock of goats and helping out on the farm was filmed this week and posted online, where it quickly gained traction, Litchi News reported.

The boy’s mother, Shi Tuya, said her son had developed many skills living on the farm since he was a toddler. However, she added that he had picked them up independently, and that she encouraged him to learn new things by himself.

PHOTO: inews.qq

“Feeding the flock of goats with food and water is very easy for him,” Shi said.

In the video the boy is seen setting up a water pump in the middle of a flock of goats and ensuring the water is running smoothly for them to drink.

The boy’s calm and gentle demeanour with the goats when tending them struck a chord, with one person saying: ‘He must be a very caring boy’.

PHOTO: Weibo

In another video the boy prepares to feed the goats with a large bucket filled with corn kernels which he pours into a trough before letting the goats out of their enclosure to feed while he gently pats them.

Apart from looking after the family goat herd, the boy cooks, cleans and helps with repairs on the farm, his mother said.

Chinese audiences are increasingly interested in new parenting styles and stories about positive and independent children.

PHOTO: inews.qq

In one video he is seen standing in front of a cutting board and rolling out dough as his mother talks to him.

After the video of the boy went viral his story was picked up by local media, with many readers impressed by his good manners and his parents’ child-raising skills.

One person commented online: “He treats the goats very well. He must be a very caring boy.”

Above, the boy prepares drinking water for the goats and makes sure the water is flowing smoothly in one of the videos posted online.

PHOTO: Weibo

Another said: “Such an adorable boy. He is just five years old, but the life skills he has are much better than mine.”

Stories about children with positive attitudes and parenting techniques often trend on mainland social media. In September, a two-year-old boy in Shanghai who loved helping his mother with housework such as washing clothes and mopping the floor went viral.

In August, a nine-year-old girl from Zhejiang province in eastern China who cooks three meals daily for her mother while home during the school holidays trended online after her story was reported.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.