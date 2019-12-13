Air travel during Spring Festival expected to set record

Passenger trips by air will hit a record high in the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush, according to a news release by the Civil Aviation Administration of China on Thursday.

The 40-day Spring Festival travel rush for 2020 will begin on Jan 10 and end on Feb 18.

According to the release, the civil aviation sector will handle 79 million passenger trips during the travel rush, a projected year-on-year rise of 8.4 per cent.

The administration said there will be over 16,000 flights in service during the rush.

So far, there are about 9.32 million reservations for flight tickets for the travel rush, up 13.9 per cent year-on-year, according to the release.

Flight reservations to domestic destinations will rise 23.9 per cent, and those to overseas destinations will be up 9.54 per cent year-on-year.

However, reservations to Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan declined by 18.9 per cent from the previous year, the administration said.

Capacity and ticket reservations between the Chinese mainland and the United States and Australia will see a downturn for the first time in the past four years, it added.