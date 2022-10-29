Alibaba grooms rising stars as small pool of influencers proves risky

Lipstick king Austin Li Jiaqi, the top live-streaming influencer in this year's Singles' Day shopping festival hosted by Alibaba Group Holding, has shown himself to be a formidable salesman yet again, even as the e-commerce giant tries to groom rising stars to spread its risks.

Li's presales session on Monday (Oct 24) attracted at least 10 million viewers online – the maximum number that can be displayed on Taobao Live, Alibaba's live-streaming channel. Most products immediately sold out as soon as they became available for purchase.

Some local news outlets reported that Li, who sold over 10 billion yuan (S$2 billion) worth of goods in a similar session last year, managed a turnover of 21.5 billion yuan on Monday – nearly 60 per cent of the total revenue of China's top retailer Suning.com in the first half of 2022 – setting a record for the industry.

Alibaba, which owns the South China Morning Post, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Chinese media cited Li's agency saying that the reported figure is untrue, without elaborating on whether the true number is lower or higher.

Li and now-disgraced influencer Huang Wei, better known as Viya, were once the poster children for Alibaba's online retail empire. Their ability to draw hundreds of millions of viewers to their live streams and sell billions of goods in just hours helped Alibaba solidify its place as China's dominant e-commerce player.

"Taobao Live was a bit lifeless when the top two live-streamers Li Jiaqi and Viya were absent," Zhang Yi, chief executive of research firm iiMeida, said. "Top live-streamers indeed can generate huge traffic for e-commerce platforms."

But Alibaba's reliance on a small number of super influencers to boost its sales has also made it vulnerable to reputational risks.

After China's tax authorities fined Viya 1.34 billion yuan for tax evasion last December, Alibaba lost one of its best salespeople overnight, as the live streamer – who had sold a whopping 8.5 billion yuan worth of goods during a 14-hour show just a month before – saw her online presence completely wiped out.

Li, who earned the nickname "lipstick king" for his ability to sell huge amounts of cosmetics, survived the tax crackdown but vanished online after a live-streaming session in early June.

During the show, which took place just days ahead of the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown on June 4, 1989, Li reportedly displayed a tank-shaped ice cream. He did not re-emerge until three months later.

Alibaba is trying to highlight new influencers on its platforms. The company, which has yet to publish any Singles' Day-related sales data about Li so far this year, instead touted a 684 per cent surge in presales generated by "new live-streaming hosts" in the first four hours of the shopping festival, compared with last year.

The Hangzhou-based giant also underscored the presence of over 500,000 new hosts on Taobao Live over the past year, including a few key influencers who used to stream exclusively on competing platforms such as Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok owned by ByteDance.

They include Luo Yonghao, a Chinese tech entrepreneur and internet celebrity who was seen as Douyin's best bet for live-streaming success, and Yu Minhong, one of China's most recognisable education entrepreneurs, who became an online fruit seller following Beijing's crackdown on private tutoring and was also active on Douyin.

Luo Yonghao live-streaming on Douyin.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Douyin

"We've seen the views, fans and turnover numbers of mid-level live streamers grow rapidly this year," Cheng Daofang, head of Taobao Live, said in a statement.

Alibaba has a reason to diversify its influencer pool, according to Ralph Wu, associate partner in the retail and consumer products practice at consulting firm Bain & Company.

"The more popular the top live-streamer is, the lower the profit margin for the brands. This is not the situation the brand is expecting," Wu said.

Therefore, as top influencers become more powerful, brands and platforms may be shifting their strategy to support "popular influencers who have not reached top-tier", he said.

Live streamers are also evaluating their own risks when they decide whether to join a show, because a session's success depends not only on the host's professional skills, but also the marketing costs, according to Huang Cancan, a Shanghai-based host.

"Douyin has a lot of traffic…but the cost of buying traffic there is also relatively expensive," Huang said, adding that it is easy to lose money if sales were not enough to cover the costs.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.