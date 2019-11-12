All eyes on President Xi as Carrie Lam heads to Beijing for duty visit

As Hong Kong's embattled leader flies to Beijing this weekend for her third annual duty visit, all eyes will be on what Chinese President Xi Jinping has to say on the city's ongoing civil unrest.

But analysts said apart from the public greetings and messages and body language, it is the key instructions behind closed doors that will decide whether Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor's government will change its course and in what direction.

They believe China's top leaders, including Xi, Premier Li Keqiang, and Vice-Premier Han Zheng, could make use of the opportunity to brief Lam on issues ranging from protecting national security, rebuilding ties with the pro-establishment camp, to imposing sanctions on American organisations.

Sources told the Post that Lam was expected to fly to Beijing on Saturday, meet Xi and Li on December 16, and return to Hong Kong the day after.

The meetings will be the first after Hong Kong's pro-establishment bloc suffered a humiliating, landslide defeat at the district council elections, with the pro-democracy camp winning 392 out of 452 seats on November 24, taking control of 17 of the 18 district councils.

Lau Siu-kai, vice-chairman of The Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, said even though Xi and Han had met Lam on November 4 and 6 respectively, the duty visit was not just about more meetings with China's top politicians.

"It is the annual occasion when the chief executive submits her report to state leaders, and then they will evaluate her work in the past and look forward to the year ahead," he said.

After a four-day plenary meeting in October, Communist Party leaders issued a communique that devoted considerable attention to Hong Kong. It said Beijing would strengthen supervision of the city's affairs, and "establish a sound legal system and enforcement mechanism for safeguarding national security" in Hong Kong and Macau.

Lau believes Xi and Li will tell Lam what the central government's plans are, especially in terms of national security, and what they expect her to do.