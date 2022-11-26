‘Almost completely bald’: Troubled teen in China pulls out and eats 3kg of own hair

Surgeons in China have removed a hairball the weight of a brick from the stomach and intestines of a teenage girl who suffers from a disorder which compels her to pull out and eat her own hair.

The tragic predicament of the girl, 14, who underwent surgery to remove the 3kg clump of hair in a hospital in northwestern China earlier this week, has brought into sharp focus the plight of China’s so-called “left-behind children”, local media reported on Thursday.

Such is the severity of her condition, the unidentified girl from Xian in Shaanxi province has gone almost completely bald after plucking out and then eating her hair.

The compulsion is understood to be linked to a psychological condition called Pica, according to the White Dear Video news app.

A 3kg hairball, roughly the weight of a brick was removed from her stomach. PHOTO: Baidu

The girl’s grandparents, who assumed responsibility for her upbringing after her parents moved to a different part of China for work, failed to notice her condition until she became too ill to eat, Shi Hai, the gastroenterologist from Xian Daxing Hospital in charge of her treatment, was quoted as saying.

At the end of two hours of surgery, doctors had removed enough hair from the girl’s stomach and intestines to make up a huge hairball weighing 3kg, roughly the same as a brick.

“She came to us because she couldn’t eat. We then found that her stomach was filled with so much hair that there was no more room for food, her intestine was also blocked,” said Shi.

Surgeons spent two hours operating on the girl's stomach and intestines. PHOTO: Baidu

He ascribed her addiction to eating her own hair to a condition called Pica, the abnormal desire to eat inedible items, which is mostly found in children.

“She lives with her grandparents, who haven’t paid enough attention to her behavior. She may have suffered psychological issues for many years. So I hope, more generally, that parents can spend more time with those left-behind children,” Shi said.

The girl is one of tens of millions of “left-behind children” in China’s vast rural areas after their parents move away to find work.

According to the Ministry of Education, in 2020, of all the students receiving the country’s nine-year compulsory schooling, normally aged between six and 15, nearly 13 million were rural children left behind by their parents.

Instances of children suffering from Pica have made news headlines in China in recent years.

Early last week, a local television station reported that doctors in Hubei province had to remove a giant hairball from the stomach of a girl, also aged 14. She had been eating her own hair for more than a decade.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.