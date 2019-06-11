Alzheimer's drug in China shows promise

A Chinese pharmaceutical firm has surged ahead of the US and Europe to develop and approve an Alzheimer's drug that could help the cognitive functions of patients with a mild form of the disease.

The drug Oligomannate, a product of Shanghai-based Green Valley Pharmaceuticals, was given conditional approval Saturday by China's National Medical Products Administration.

Research into the drug's efficacy is still needed and it could be withdrawn if safety issues arise, the organisation said.

The Chinese breakthrough comes after major US pharmaceutical firms Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Pfizer and Eli Lilly recently abandoned projects to develop a drug for Alzheimer's over safety issues. Over nearly 20 years, there have been 400 clinical trials and billions of US dollars spent trying to find a cure.

The new drug will be the first approved in 17 years to treat the degenerative disease. Green Valley said Oligomannate would be released in China by the end of 2019.

The company will then carry out phase three trials abroad in 2020 and later seek approval to market the drug in the US and Europe.