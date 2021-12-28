‘Am I not Chinese?’ Model pushes back against barrage of criticism for her perceived ‘slanted eyes’

A Chinese model defended herself on Sunday against a "morbid obsession" after people launched a barrage of criticism towards her for her perceived "slanted eyes".

The controversy surrounded a 2019 advertisement for the Three Squirrels snack brand featuring Cai Niang Niang, the model's professional pseudonym.

Many people in China pushed back against her "overly slanted eyes" in the advertisements because they believe they fell into the trap of following a common stereotype about Asian faces.

But Cai Niang Niang said the abuse had transformed into "online violence". She asked if people who looked like her have "humiliated China since the day we were born?"

"With small eyes, am I not Chinese?" she wrote on Weibo on Sunday. "I totally agree with patriotism. However, creating big problems out of normal matters has become a morbid obsession. I hope everybody can have a healthy mindset."

Three Squirrels responded to the online controversy on Sunday by saying the make-up was chosen based on Cai Niang Niang's facial features. But the company also apologised in a statement that read:

"Regarding the opinion that the model does not fit the mainstream's aesthetic taste and makes the public feel uncomfortable, we are sincerely sorry."

The company added that it had removed the web page containing the advertisements.

A Three Squirrels manager, who wished to remain anonymous, told China News Service, a state-owned newswire, that they made the advertisement in October 2019 to take advantage of guo chao , a spike in interest among consumers for Chinese brands, design and culture.

The manager said they had tried to produce the advertisement in a "guo chao style".

Internet users are split over the model's look.

"I don't think her eyes are small in her ordinary photos and videos, so why did she squint in the advertisement? The intention behind the photo is what should be slammed," wrote one person on Weibo.

Somebody else said: "I think she looked beautiful in the advertisement, and it's not necessary to say this is unpatriotic. Can't our culture just be tolerant and confident? Slanted eyes is also a kind of eastern beauty. The definition for beauty should not be limited to big eyes and double eyelids."

Chinese beauty standards have been in the news recently, as Dior removed a Shanghai exhibition in late November from famous photographer Chen Man after her images were criticised for "uglifying Chinese women and distorting Chinese culture".

