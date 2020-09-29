Ambulanceman arrested over attack on tourist at Hong Kong protest

A Hong Kong ambulanceman has been arrested and suspended from duty for his alleged role in a serious attack on a mainland Chinese tourist at an anti-government protest site in Mong Kok last year.

The 28-year-old visitor was beaten by a dozen of people for five minutes with bricks, stones, umbrellas, batons, and hammers at about 9.30pm on Nov 11 at the junction of Argyle Street and Nathan Road, which hardcore protesters had barricaded, police said.

Some protesters also took away the victim’s mobile phone, said police, who also arrested a teenager over the incident. The mainlander was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei with injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

The alleged attack was launched on one of the most eventful days of last year’s social unrest, when protesters organised a citywide strike, with some setting up roadblocks and disrupting railway services. They also called on business owners, employees and students to skip work and boycott classes.

The arrested ambulance worker, 28, based at a fire station on Hong Kong Island, and a 19-year-old Form Six pupil were arrested on Monday for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawful assembly and conspiracy to steal when officers raided two flats in Wong Tai Sin and Tai Po.

Some protective gear such as helmets and elbow pads were seized. Investigators from Kowloon West regional crime unit said the case was under investigation.

A police source said the ambulanceman, who worked for the Fire Services Department, had been suspended. The department was notified about the arrest and said it attached high importance to the discipline and integrity of its personnel.

All suspected lawbreaking or breaches of discipline would be seriously looked into according to established mechanisms, it added.

