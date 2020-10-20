Ancient Chinese artwork sells for record price of $104m

The Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) painter Wu Bin's long scroll Ten Views of a Fantastic Rock was sold for 512.9 million yuan (S$104 million) at the 15th Anniversary Celebration of Beijing Poly Auction on Sunday, marking the highest auction price for ancient Chinese artworks.

Part of Ming Dynasty painter Wu Bin's long scroll entitled Ten Views of a Fantastic Rock. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Ancient Chinese calligraphy works and paintings were fetched a total price of 1.08 billion yuan during the day's auction events.