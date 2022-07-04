‘Angels’: Nurses heading home after work help woman deliver baby in the street

Four nurses in China who helped deliver a baby in the street after they finished work are being hailed as “angels” in the country.

The four nurses from Kunshan city, Jiangsu province, eastern China, Liu Min, Ding Liuyun, Wang Tiantian and Wang Susu, had just left the hospital at about 1am on Tuesday (June 28). A few steps away from the hospital, Liu came across the sound of a baby crying and went over to investigate.

The nurses found a man helping his pregnant wife to the hospital, holding her arm while she was doubled over holding her knee with her hand mid-birth.

The baby and mother are now safe and sound after the dramatic birth.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

Realising what was happening the nurses sprang into action to prevent the baby from falling on the ground, and to protect the placenta from being pulled out because it would risk her life. They cleared some space and helped her lay down.

When the four nurses knelt down to check, they saw that the baby girl was halfway out of the mother. She was crying, her face livid as she struggled.

The baby began to cry again a minute after the nurses cleared mucus from her mouth and nose, and patted her feet.

“From that moment on, we felt our heartbeats again,” Liu, the chief nurse at the emergency medical department, told Chinese news site Xie Video.

Realising the urgency of the situation, the nurses acted quickly as a team to clear an area and lay the mother down and sought emergency help from the hospital where they worked.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

Then they moved swiftly to get emergency help from their hospital, and the woman was escorted to the resuscitation room.

The rescue effort was over quickly, taking some eight minutes to complete. The woman and the newborn baby girl are now safe and sound.

“We were very grateful for the medical staff because they showed the beauty of angels. I will pass down these wonderful memories to my child, ” the husband said.

The nurses are now being called ‘angels’ on Chinese social media after their swift actions to help the mother and baby.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

The good deed of the four nurses attracted an outpouring of praise on mainland Chinese social media.

One Weibo user said: “How lucky the family was! They met four angels by chance after midnight.”

Another said: “How many good deeds did the family contribute in their last life? Four nurses at a time.”

ALSO READ: 'Will you remember us?' Webtoon shows healthcare workers' struggles and sacrifices amid Covid-19 surge

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.