Angry father in China wins support online after attacking kindergarten teacher who hit his daughter

The child’s rough treatment by the teacher (left) was caught on security camera.
PHOTO: Weibo
Alice Yan
South China Morning Post

The father of a kindergarten pupil in central China has received support online after he and a teacher were arrested following a violent altercation in a classroom over the teacher's treatment of his daughter.

The man, surnamed Li, entered the classroom and slapped and kicked the unnamed teacher on Thursday, claiming that she had hit his five-year-old daughter, The Beijing News reported.

After dropping off his daughter at the kindergarten in the city of Loudi, in Hunan province, he had waited outside the classroom because he was concerned his daughter might be upset when he left, the report said.

He said he had burst in and assaulted the teacher after security camera footage of the classroom, being shown on a screen in the corridor, captured the teacher slapping his child.

Two other teachers intervened and the police were called.

When footage of the incident was posted online, tens of thousands of people left comments, with most siding with the father.

"Bravo for the father! A man should protect his family," wrote one person on news portal 163.com.

"If my kid received such treatment, I would do the same," another person commented on Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter.

The police said on Friday that the teacher, 28, had been fined 500 yuan (S$97) and put in detention for 12 days for hitting the child, while the father had received a 200 yuan fine and seven days' detention, according to news portal Thepaper.cn.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about
china Teachers child abuse assault

TRENDING

What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme
What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
How much money should we give our parents every month?
How much money should we give our parents every month?
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers&#039; luggage after colleague broke her arm
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers' luggage after colleague broke her arm
SEA Games 2019: Singapore Muslim athletes served pork despite reminders
SEA Games 2019: Singapore Muslim athletes served pork despite reminders
Donnie Yen to meet fans in Tampines on Dec 9 to promote Ip Man 4 movie
Donnie Yen to meet fans in Tampines on Dec 9 to promote Ip Man 4 movie
Woman makes police report after she mistakenly PayNows $500 to man, he files a report back
Woman makes police report after she mistakenly PayNows $500 to man, he files a report back
SIA slips to No. 2 in best airline list, wins top spot for its premium suites
SIA slips to No. 2 in best airline list, wins top spot for its premium suites
Third bridge needed to ease congestion between Johor and Singapore: Malaysian minister
'Congestion is at its peak' at JB customs, says Malaysian minister
Nanyang Polytechnic student admits to recording video of male schoolmate in campus toilet
Nanyang Polytechnic student admits to recording video of male schoolmate in campus toilet
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn&#039;t talk to him about her latest drama
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn't talk to him about her latest drama
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura & other deals this week
McDonald&#039;s Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
McDonald's Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
7 makeup mistakes that are actually making you look older than your age
7 makeup mistakes that are actually making you look older than your age
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage

Home Works

How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;I&#039;ll just cry by myself&#039;: Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
'I'll just cry by myself': Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
Park Min-young a fanatic fangirl? Her fans taught her how
I'll be a 'cow' in 2020: Park Min-young
Just the tip: Singapore Social on Netflix
Just the tip: Netflix's Singapore Social is out of touch with everyday Singaporeans
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home

SERVICES