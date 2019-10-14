Anyone trying to split China will be crushed, warns leader Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on Sunday that independence advocates anywhere in China would be crushed, using tough language that is being seen as aimed at trouble spots in the country from Tibet and Xinjiang to Hong Kong.

"Anyone attempting to split China in any part of the country will end in crushed bodies and shattered bones. And any external forces backing such attempts at dividing China will be deemed by the Chinese people as pipe-dreaming," he was quoted by state media as telling Nepal's leader during a visit to the Himalayan nation.

While the immediate context would have been the Tibet issue, in light of the Nepal government's crackdown on Tibetan independence activists protesting against Xi's visit, China-watchers also saw it as a wider warning that applied to Hong Kong as well after more than four months of civil unrest and street violence.

"The current situation in Hong Kong is grave, and it is a warning to the US and all other direct and indirect forces standing behind the extremist violence in Hong Kong," said academic Shi Yinhong at Renmin University in Beijing.

"He also referred to Taiwan and any forces intervening in the Xinjiang issue. [Taiwanese president] Tsai Ing-wen has leveraged the Hong Kong issue to raise her prospects in the coming election in Taiwan. It is within expectations that the Chinese leader made such remarks during his visit to a neighbouring country."