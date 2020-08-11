Apple Daily police raid: Hong Kong government adviser says journalists' desks should be considered 'private area'

A top government adviser and barrister said on Tuesday a journalist’s desk should be defined as a private area, and clarification should be sought during a police search, a day after a raid of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily .

The operation followed the arrest of the tabloid-style newspaper’s founder Jimmy Lai Chee-ying under the national security law, and sparked an outcry over its implications for press freedom.

Ronny Tong Ka-wah also said a search warrant should be shown to the person in charge of an establishment during the raid.

But the paper’s staff union said the relevant warrant had not been shown to editor-in-chief Ryan Law Wai-kwong before the start of the search, which involved an inspection of the newsroom and editorial documents.

In response, a police spokesman said that because Law was not on the premises at the time the search began around 10am, it was not practical to wait for him to arrive.

About 200 officers entered the Tseung Kwan O office on Monday morning and stayed for nearly nine hours, during which they examined materials on journalists’ desks.

Police later said offices belonging to some of those arrested on Monday were on the same floor as the editorial department, but maintained they did not pry into journalists’ work. Officers subsequently took away 25 boxes of documents for investigation.

The Hong Kong Journalists Association, Hong Kong News Executives’ Association, and the Foreign Correspondents’ Club, on Monday issued separate statements, raising concerns over the search, and its implications on respecting privacy and the protection of sources.

Tong, a member of city leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor’s Executive Council, said search warrants did not usually give police the power to collect editorial documents, and desks should be considered private.

“It would depend on whether a [private property] had a different management right than some relatively common areas, for instance, [police] have the right to enter the office area, but for individual workers’ desks and drawers, these are privately managed areas,” he said.

“If police officers wish to open someone’s private drawer, they should seek approval from the owner of the drawer, as well as his or her acceptance that the search warrant’s power covers the areas of the private drawer.”

Tong also criticised international media for what he said was “politically driven and biased reporting” over Lai’s arrest.

He said anyone who jumped to conclusions would be being unfair to the local judicial system, and it would be an insult to law enforcement officers, who would “only act with sufficient evidence” because of the high threshold of the offences involved.

“No one should be given preferential treatment if they broke the law, whether the person involved is a journalist, or the owner of a large media outlet,” he said.

Opposition lawmaker and lawyer James To Kun-sun believed officers had exceeded the power of the warrant in examining journalists’ materials, and said they should have clearly differentiated between evidence, and journalists’ work.

“Even if police insisted that an editorial material constitutes evidence for the case, when disputes happen, the item in question should be sealed up and be taken to the court, which would then make a decision,” To said.

Pun Pak-lam, an Apple Daily journalist and member of the Next Media Trade Union, said the paper’s operations had been significantly affected by the search, and that police did not show the warrant to Law before it began.

“Both Law and [executive] Chan Pui-man had rushed back to the office once they were alerted about the situation,” Pun said. “Police should have discussed the search with them as they are the people in charge of the newspaper.”

He said the papers’ legal representatives only arrived at around 11am, about an hour after the search had started.

Tong said while ideally the warrant should be shown to the person in charge before an operation began, media organisations were “not entitled to any special exemptions or preferential treatment under the law”.

On a radio programme, Chief Superintendent Kwok Ka-chuen said the warrant had been shown “multiple times” when police entered the premises, and again when lawyers arrived.

“As it was a relatively sudden and confidential operation, and the editor-in-chief only arrived at a later time, it was impossible that during a police operation we would wait for a particular person to arrive before operations could be carried out,” he said.

On Tuesday, scores of people flocked to newspaper stands and convenient stores to buy copies of Apple Daily in the early hours of the morning to express support, as the paper vowed “not to be intimidated”.

The front-page headline read, “Apple Daily will fight on”.

Although about 550,000 copies were distributed citywide, they sold out at many locations as people bought multiple copies. At one convenience store, at least three dozen copies were free, with a sign saying they had already been paid for.

Apple Daily’s parent company Next Digital, of which Jimmy Lai owns about 71 per cent, saw shares jump another 68.5 HK cents (S$0.12) or 268 per cent, to a six-year high of 94 HK cents in morning trading on Tuesday.

