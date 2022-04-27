Artist transforms rundown Chinese alleyway with murals to 'light girlfriend's way home'

An artist who transformed a dark alleyway in southwest China with beautiful mural art to accompany his girlfriend when she walked home went viral in mainland China.

The mural, filled with cartoon characters along the wall of an old alley in Chengdu, is the work of Zhang Hao, a 30-year-old painter.

"I moved here with my girlfriend six months ago, and this alley is the closest way from my house to the subway station, but it is very dark at night; she once told me that she was afraid of passing through there at night," Zhang told the South China Morning Post.

The old alley is next to a decommissioned factory and, according to Zhang, no street lights have been installed because it is so old.

Zhang thought to himself: "If I paint some cute cartoons on the wall, she will not be afraid to walk through it."

The paintings were made to help his girlfriend walk home at night.

PHOTO: Sohu

Zhang put his plan into action after this year's Lunar New Year in February. He applied to the street committee for permission, and the officials liked the idea and quickly approved.

Once approved, Zhang would spend 12 hours a day painting the wall unless he had commissioned work to keep him busy.

With a pair of hands, a bench and a suitcase full of painting tools, Zhang brought life and vitality to the old alley left desolate by modern civilisation.

Zhang has now completed over 30 metres of painting on the wall after more than two months. And even though his girlfriend has a new job and no longer needs to walk through the old alley, Zhang said he intends to finish the remaining 200 metres, which he estimates will take about a year.

Passers-by often stop to watch him paint and praise him for his skill.

"They all said I changed the look of the old alley and that they wanted me to keep painting," Zhang said proudly.

The couples' love moved many people after the paintings were posted online.

"The boyfriend's love paved her way home at night," a person commented.

The artwork has been appreciated by locals in the area.

PHOTO: Sohu

Zhang said he based his cartoon characters on some interesting people he had met in his life.

For example, the panda running forward with flowers in his hand represents Zhang's old friends who used to play chase in Chengdu's old neighbourhoods.

"Even though it is time-consuming and difficult, I want to keep doing it because people who live nearby enjoy it, and I want more people to see my work," Zhang said.

By promoting his work in this way, Zhang hopes he will receive more orders from customers, allowing him to save enough money to marry his girlfriend.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.