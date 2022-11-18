Asia-Pacific should not be ‘arena for big power contest’: Xi Jinping says

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday (Nov 17) called for stronger economic cooperation among countries in the Asia-Pacific, warning against the impact of big power contest and protectionism.

While the region presently enjoys “overall stability”, the world has entered a “new period of fluidity and change”, Xi warned in a written keynote address for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) CEO Summit in Bangkok.

“Both geopolitical tensions and the evolving economic dynamics have exerted a negative impact on the development environment and cooperation structure of the Asia-Pacific,” he said.

He noted the rising risk of global recession and how, within the region, economies were grappling with disrupted supply chains, strained food and energy supply, and growing inflationary pressures.

The Asia-Pacific region was once a ground for big power rivalry, had suffered conflicts and war, Xi said.

“History tells us that bloc confrontation cannot solve any problem and that bias will only lead to disaster,” he said.

“The Asia-Pacific is no one’s backyard and should not become an arena for big power contest. No attempt to wage a new cold war will ever be allowed by the people or by our times.”

In the face of these challenges, Xi called for countries to boost connectivity, promote inclusive growth, and build “stable and unimpeded” supply chains to protect the movement of goods and services, among other things.

“Unilateralism and protectionism should be rejected by all. Any attempt to politicise and weaponise economic and trade relations should also be rejected by all,” he said.

This comes amid the increasing China-US contest for influence in the Asia-Pacific region, which is central to Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategy.

The US has strengthened its security ties with regional allies — including reaching a deal to help Australia build a fleet of nuclear submarines, and also moved to boost economic cooperation with the region.

“The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) is the heart of my administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy,” US President Joe Biden said as he met regional leaders on the sidelines of the recent Asean summit in Cambodia. The summit closed with the 10-nation bloc and the United States upgrading relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Xi had been due to deliver his remarks in person at the three-day business forum held on the sidelines of the Apec summit, but scheduling conflicts got in the way, Reuters reported, citing organisers.

His speech, provided to reporters by the Chinese delegation, also called on business leaders to “actively involve” themselves in “China’s reform, opening-up and modernisation endeavours, and contribute to boosting development and prosperity of both the Asia-Pacific region and the world”.

Xi arrived in the Thai capital of Bangkok on Thursday afternoon and held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later in the day — the first bilateral summit between leaders of the two nations in three years.

Xi will also meet other leaders, including New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern, on Friday.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron will also deliver keynote speeches at the Apec CEO Summit on Friday, its closing day.

