Association condemns stabbing death of doctor in China

The Chinese Medical Doctor Association is "beyond fury" and strongly condemns that a doctor was stabbed to death by a patient's family member, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Yang Wen, from the Civil Aviation General Hospital's emergency department, was stabbed by a 55-year-old man, surnamed Sun, on Tuesday, according to Beijing police. The man has been detained for further investigation.

In the statement, the association said Yang died early morning on Wednesday despite rescue efforts. The association has started to provide assistance to Yang's family, it said.

The association said it hopes the whole society will work together to ensure medical staff will not be harmed while practicing medicine.