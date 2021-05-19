Authorities in China back down after attempt to ban divorces on Chinese Valentine's Day creates a huge backlash

Two local governments in China have apologised for suspending divorce registrations on China’s version of Valentine’s Day after a public outcry.

Authorities in Kaili city, Guizhou province and Pingjiang county, Hunan province, have backed down on the temporary closure of divorce services on Thursday when they expect to see a surge in couples getting married.

May 20 is an unofficial holiday in China for lovers as its short form “520” sounds phonetically similar to “Wo Ai Ni” in Chinese, meaning “I Love You”.

The civil affairs bureaus in both areas announced last week that they would decline any divorce application this coming Thursday because their staff would be too busy with marriage registration.

Both bureaus issued an apology on Monday this week after their decision was criticised as an attack on personal freedom.

Freedom to divorce has become a growing public concern since China enforced a 30-day “cooling off” period at the beginning of the year in an effort to curb rising divorce rates. Couples seeking separation have to wait for a month after filing for a divorce to reconsider the decision, according to the new law.

The decision “brings inconvenience to the public and causes a bad influence” and therefore would be cancelled, said the Pingjiang county government in Monday’s apology.

The county said divorce services would be available as normal, and it would arrange extra staff to help with marriage registration and promised to keep services open until all those who intend to marry that day officially tie the knot, they said.

The Kaili government issued a similar apology on Monday, vowing to arrange more staff as well to tackle the expected marriage surge.

Believed to bring luck and happiness, May 20 has long been a special date for people getting married.

Last year, nearly 36,000 couples in Sichuan province got married on May 20, which was seven times the usual figure for a normal day, according to official data.

Government offices have suspended divorce services before to tackle surges in marriage demand.

The civil affairs bureau in Zhongjiang county, Sichuan met with fierce criticism last year after it advised the public to choose another date to divorce as May 20 is “a joyful day” meant for marriage only.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.