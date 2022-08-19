'Bananas next time': Adorable scene when zoo elephant in China returns shoe dropped by boy

An elephant at a Chinese zoo showcased his intelligence and delighted visitors when he returned a shoe that a child had accidentally dropped into his pen.

After the boy dropped his shoe into the enclosure, the elephant picked it up by wrapping his trunk around it before returning it to the boy's outstretched hand.

Visitors to the zoo in Weihai in Shandong province in eastern China on Aug 14 applauded the animal, and the boy grabbed a handful of grass to feed the elephant as a reward.

The boy then shouted: "Elephants are really warm and smart!"

According to one of the zoo's management staff, the elephant is a 25-year-old male named "Mountain Range", and he is very intelligent and friendly with visitors.

"Because the elephant has interacted with people so frequently, he has basic communication skills with humans," a staff member told ThePaper.cn, an online news outlet on the mainland.

"It is an Asian elephant, and he will also help pick up water bottles every day," the staffer said.

As a reward for returning the shoe, the zoo gave Mountain Range a bonus meal the next day, another staff member said.

"We spoke with the elephant keeper and discovered that elephants typically enjoy watermelon and bananas," the person said.

"We then brought him a watermelon and several bunches of bananas to feed him. A couple of days later, we brought him more watermelons, bananas and peaches."

"Because elephants have a big appetite, we tried to feed him less but have more frequent meals so he could enjoy the fruits he likes more often," the person added.

According to the staff member, Mountain Range also showed off a 10kg watermelon he had earned.

Many people online were amused by the boy's interaction with the elephant while also amazed by the animal's intelligence.

"Such a lovely creature! People and animals should live in harmony on this planet," a person commented.

"The child returned the elephant's goodwill with a handful of grass," another joked, "but hopefully he can bring him some bananas next time."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.