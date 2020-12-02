Banker blunder: Hong Kong trainees caught hiking instead of working at home

PHOTO: Instagram
Ng Kang-chung
South China Morning Post

A group of young management trainees at Hang Seng Bank in Hong Kong have courted controversy by going hiking and posting their photos online - while they were supposed to be working from home as part of company measures against the coronavirus outbreak.

One picture showed the employees, in jacket and jeans, posing for a group shot at the Red Incense Burner Summit of Braemar Hill, with the sun setting in the background. The Instagram photo was tagged "best WFH activity", referring to "work from home".

Another picture, tagged "men in the wilderness", showed the group on a hillside, cheering at the camera.

While the post went viral on Monday and drew admiration from users, bank management was not amused, saying the act was "not excusable". But it noted the employees were new and might not be familiar with the work-from-home arrangement.

In a statement, a spokesman for the bank said: "We are aware that there have been online discussions relating to the matter. We view the matter with grave seriousness.

"The bank has an established mechanism to deal with such incidents and we will continue to strictly follow up on the matter."

PHOTO: Instagram

Hang Seng is among banks and other businesses in Hong Kong that have closed branches as the city comes under the grip of the coronavirus. The government earlier extended its work-from-home arrangements for civil servants to February 16.

Since this month, "non-service critical staff" at Hang Seng were told to work from home, while frontline employees were required to have their temperature checked daily, and those who had visited mainland China were asked to work from home for 14 days.

It is unknown if the management trainees in question had visited the mainland recently.

The bank operates about 280 branches in Hong Kong, with more than 9,000 staff members.

Recruitment consultant Alexa Chow Yee-ping, managing director of AMAC Human Resources Consultants, said the incident exposed the inadequacy of monitoring by bank management.

"The supervisors should have given those working from home some specific assignments and asked them to report back on what they have been doing while at home," said Chow. "Not many people in the banking sector would have tried working from home before. So, proper guidelines from supervisors are needed.

"That said, the employees should bear the full responsibility. The essence of working from home is still working, albeit not in office," Chow said.

"The trainees have demonstrated they lack discipline and that they may not be suitable for a managerial job. In some companies, this can result in serious disciplinary action."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Wuhan virus Outbreaks and Epidemics Social media

TRENDING

Taiwanese doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Taiwanese doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 25
Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 25
Coronavirus: 300 evacuated from MBFC Tower 3 after confirmed case at DBS Asia Central
Coronavirus: 300 evacuated from MBFC Tower 3 after confirmed case at DBS Asia Central
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
Man&#039;s attempt to shame overtaking driver backfires as netizens blast him for road-hogging
Man's attempt to shame overtaking driver backfires as netizens blast him for road-hogging
Notice outside Ubi clinic &#039;turning away patients with fever and flu&#039; confuses netizens
Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
Singaporeans step up to make hand sanitiser for community amid coronavirus outbreak
Singaporeans step up to make hand sanitiser for community amid coronavirus outbreak
Man who works in RWS casino 1 of 2 new cases of coronavirus infection
Man who works in RWS casino 1 of 2 new cases of coronavirus infection
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it&#039;s a waste
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it's a waste
Coronavirus: MTI demands retailer 3 Stars explain mask prices after public complaints
Coronavirus: MTI demands retailer 3 Stars explain mask prices after public complaints

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
'How to spread Wuhan': Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips

SERVICES